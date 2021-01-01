 Loading…

Hybrid

24K

by Okla Kola

Okla Kola Cannabis Flower 24K

About this product

24K is an indica-dominant hybrid, although its long-lasting physical effects seem almost exclusively sativa.

About this brand

About this strain

24k Gold

24k Gold
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

24k Gold is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Kosher Kush with Tangie. This strain provides euphoric and relaxing effects that are long-lasting. 24k Gold offers a sweet critrus flavor when smoked or vaped. Growers say this strain has dark colored buds like its parent, Kosher Kush.

