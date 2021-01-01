 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Purple Gelato
Hybrid

Purple Gelato

by Okla Kola

Write a review
Okla Kola Cannabis Flower Purple Gelato

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Purple Gelato by Okla Kola

About this brand

Okla Kola Logo

About this strain

Purple Gelato

Purple Gelato

Purple Gelato is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint GSC. The flavor profile of this strain is sweet, tangy, and followed up by a lovely floral aroma. Purple Gelato provides a heavy-handed high that will physically relax your entire body while keeping your brain active. Anyone with a low THC tolerance should be careful when smoking this strain. Purple Gelato nugs are marked by small spikes and shades of deep purple.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review