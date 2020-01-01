 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Blue OG Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

Blue OG Pre-Roll 1g

by Oklahoma Cannabis Solutions

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blue OG

Blue OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Blue OG from G13 Labs is a flavorful hybrid following the lineage of Blueberry F3, Blue Moonshine, and OG Kush. These dark, cone-shaped buds characteristic of OG genes emanate notes of berry and citrus, and leave its consumer feeling euphoric and relaxed. Though its effects are cerebrally targeted, Blue OG is known to also tackle pain, relax muscles, and relieve nausea. Growers can expect an eight week flowering period with ideal conditions outdoors.

 

About this brand

Oklahoma Cannabis Solutions Logo