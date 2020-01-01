 Loading…
Hybrid

Ghost OG Pre-Roll 1g

by Oklahoma Cannabis Solutions

About this strain

Ghost OG

Ghost OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Ghost OG, a cut of OG Kush, is a hybrid strain loved for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety. 

