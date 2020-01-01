 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Apollo 13 Cured Apple Sauce 1g

by Oklahoma Pure

Apollo 13 Cured Apple Sauce 1g

About this product

About this strain

Apollo 13

Apollo 13
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Apollo 13 consistently receives quite a bit of praise that has come to be expected with strains created by breeders Brothers Grimm. A cross between two of their other successful strains, P75 and Genius (a Jack Herer phenotype), this strain has a decorated lineage. Apollo 13 has the distinction of being especially rare as it is said that only 500 seeds came from the original stock and the few cuttings are the stuff of legend. This plant is less finicky than most and is often recommended for new grower. It also flowers very quickly at 7-8 weeks, producing large sticky buds. Apollo 13’s aroma is unique and very pungent. Its scent has been described as peppery and earthy with a punch of both sour fruit and citrus, while the taste takes on the herbal notes of tea with a skunky aftertaste. As its name suggests, this strain will have your head in the clouds as its effects are cerebral and energizing. While the more popular version of this hybrid is the sativa-dominant plant, be aware that an indica-dominant version is also out there.

About this brand

Oklahoma Pure Logo
With the highest purity, potency, and flavor, Oklahoma Producers has quickly become a pioneer of cannabis concentrate production. We continue to pave the way in industry standards and innovation in the state of Oklahoma. We are extremely proud of the legacy we've built and are continuing to build. It is the passion and dedication of our phenomenal team that has pushed boundaries to set us apart in the cannabis industry.