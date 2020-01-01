 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Indica

Critical Mass Terp Jelly 3.5g

by Oklahoma Pure

Oklahoma Pure Concentrates Solvent Critical Mass Terp Jelly 3.5g

About this product

About this strain

Critical Mass

Critical Mass
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Critical Mass is a potent indica-dominant hybrid made by crossing Afghani and Skunk #1. In small doses, this strain will have you feeling creative and calm. In large doses, you'll likely find yourself feeling sleepy and in a couchlock. Critical mass gets its name because of its ability to reach "critical mass" in terms of growing. When growing, branches of this strain tend to snap off from the heavy weight of its buds - which are dense, heavy and tasty. The downside of Critical Mass is that this strain is particularly susceptible to mold, so growers have to be extra cautious with humidity. Flowering time for Critical Mass is approximately 6-8 weeks. This strain originated from the breeder Mr. Nice Seed Bank.

About this brand

Oklahoma Pure Logo
With the highest purity, potency, and flavor, Oklahoma Producers has quickly become a pioneer of cannabis concentrate production. We continue to pave the way in industry standards and innovation in the state of Oklahoma. We are extremely proud of the legacy we've built and are continuing to build. It is the passion and dedication of our phenomenal team that has pushed boundaries to set us apart in the cannabis industry.