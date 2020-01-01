 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sativa

Grapefruit Crumble 1g

by Oklahoma Pure

Oklahoma Pure Concentrates Solvent Grapefruit Crumble 1g

About this strain

Grapefruit

Grapefruit
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

This potent sativa was developed by crossing Cinderella 99 with a fast-flowering sativa selected for its rich grapefruit flavor. The tropical, citrus smell of Grapefruit mixes with energetic effects to give you a happy stress-reliever that also works well for battling migraines.

About this brand

With the highest purity, potency, and flavor, Oklahoma Producers has quickly become a pioneer of cannabis concentrate production. We continue to pave the way in industry standards and innovation in the state of Oklahoma. We are extremely proud of the legacy we've built and are continuing to build. It is the passion and dedication of our phenomenal team that has pushed boundaries to set us apart in the cannabis industry.