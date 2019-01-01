About this product
Lemon Haze provides a more stimulating, uplifting effect. This strain pairs well with social gatherings, creative projects & physical activity. The strain's characteristics fall under the Oklahoma Pure category of ACTIVE. Cannabis Sativa contains medicinal properties that could possibly be used to address anxiety, depression, & chronic pain.
About this strain
Lemon Haze
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.