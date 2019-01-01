 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Lemon Haze Cartridge 500 mg

Lemon Haze Cartridge 500 mg

by Oklahoma Pure

Write a review
Oklahoma Pure Concentrates Cartridges Lemon Haze Cartridge 500 mg

About this product

Lemon Haze provides a more stimulating, uplifting effect. This strain pairs well with social gatherings, creative projects & physical activity. The strain's characteristics fall under the Oklahoma Pure category of ACTIVE. Cannabis Sativa contains medicinal properties that could possibly be used to address anxiety, depression, & chronic pain.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon Haze

Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint. 

About this brand

Oklahoma Pure Logo
With the highest purity, potency, and flavor, Oklahoma Producers has quickly become a pioneer of cannabis concentrate production. We continue to pave the way in industry standards and innovation in the state of Oklahoma. We are extremely proud of the legacy we've built and are continuing to build. It is the passion and dedication of our phenomenal team that has pushed boundaries to set us apart in the cannabis industry.