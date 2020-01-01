 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Mango Kush Sugar Wax 1g

by Oklahoma Pure

Mango Kush Sugar Wax 1g

About this product

About this strain

Mango Kush

The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana. 

About this brand

With the highest purity, potency, and flavor, Oklahoma Producers has quickly become a pioneer of cannabis concentrate production. We continue to pave the way in industry standards and innovation in the state of Oklahoma. We are extremely proud of the legacy we've built and are continuing to build. It is the passion and dedication of our phenomenal team that has pushed boundaries to set us apart in the cannabis industry.