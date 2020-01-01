 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Monster Ultra Refined Apple Sauce 1g

Monster OG from The Green Element is a hybrid strain that crosses a heavy OG indica with an OG Kush and SFV OG hybrid. With a THC profile that can stretch past 26 percent, Monster OG’s effects come on strong to relax muscles, soothe pains, relieve stress, increase the appetite, and promote rest. Stout plants produce tights resin-packed buds that carry a blend of deep, earthy diesel and subtle burnt spice notes.

With the highest purity, potency, and flavor, Oklahoma Producers has quickly become a pioneer of cannabis concentrate production. We continue to pave the way in industry standards and innovation in the state of Oklahoma. We are extremely proud of the legacy we've built and are continuing to build. It is the passion and dedication of our phenomenal team that has pushed boundaries to set us apart in the cannabis industry.