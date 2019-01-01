 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Orange Creamsicle Cartridge 1g

by Oklahoma Pure

About this product

About this strain

Orange Creamsicle

Taking the best attributes of parent strains Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit, Orange Creamsicle’s tall structure, heavy colas, and pungent flavor will be sure to keep you coming back for more. This hybrid strain, as the name suggests, has a strong citrus flavor and is used to treat nausea and anxiety. Growers will be happy with this heavy producer that flowers in 9 weeks with beautiful orange-white coloring and a thick coating of resin.

About this brand

With the highest purity, potency, and flavor, Oklahoma Producers has quickly become a pioneer of cannabis concentrate production. We continue to pave the way in industry standards and innovation in the state of Oklahoma. We are extremely proud of the legacy we've built and are continuing to build. It is the passion and dedication of our phenomenal team that has pushed boundaries to set us apart in the cannabis industry.