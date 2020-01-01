 Loading…
Orange Sherbert Syringe 1g

by Oklahoma Pure

About this product

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Coming from Barney’s Farm, Orange Sherbert is a cross of Orange Cream, Purple Urkle, and Cherry Pie. A group of American breeders came together to produce this orange candy treat. Buds come in a dense green and purple hue with stark orange pistils that add to its bag appeal. 

 

About this brand

With the highest purity, potency, and flavor, Oklahoma Producers has quickly become a pioneer of cannabis concentrate production. We continue to pave the way in industry standards and innovation in the state of Oklahoma. We are extremely proud of the legacy we've built and are continuing to build. It is the passion and dedication of our phenomenal team that has pushed boundaries to set us apart in the cannabis industry.