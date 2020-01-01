 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Olala

About this product

Clean, terp-rich shatter made with pure closed-loop SCFE Co2 extraction and reintegrated single-origin, batch-derived terpenes - taste the difference with Olala dabs, which have been carefully hand-crafted to bring out the best of the plant - smooth, balanced high with euphoric effects.

About this brand

Yummy cannabis-infused sodas in 10 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg varietals, along with Co2-extracted, terpene-rich concentrates from the best farms in the state! Check us out at www.olalausa.com or Instagram @olala.usa. For adults 21 and over only; no sales outside WA State.