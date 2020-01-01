Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Clean, terp-rich, uncut oil made with pure closed-loop SCFE Co2 extraction and reintegrated single-origin, batch-derived terpenes - taste the difference with Olala concentrates, which have been carefully hand-crafted to bring out the best of the plant - smooth, balanced high with euphoric effects.
