  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Triple Chocolate Chip
Hybrid

Triple Chocolate Chip

by Old Gold Gardens

Old Gold Gardens Cannabis Flower Triple Chocolate Chip

Triple Chocolate Chip

Triple Chocolate Chip
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Triple Chocolate Chip is a cross between Mint Chocolate Chip and Triple OG. Bred to put you deep in the couch with your favorite snacks, this strain offers a dank gassy OG and Cookies terpene profile with its high. Give Triple Chocolate Chip a try if you are looking for a new evening treat to help you wind down and enjoy a movie.

 

