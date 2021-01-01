 Loading…

510 –– Cosmic Jack (Sativa) - 0.5g

by Old Pal

About this product

With the push of a button, let the good times roll. Old Pal’s Cosmic Jack supplies a cosmically cerebral experience, lifting spirits and opening minds to enhance any experience. One whiff of Old Pal’s sativa and you’ll pick up on the uplifting, energizing pine notes, while the earthly notes will keep you grounded and focused for whatever your day has in store. Old Pal’s oil is extracted using hydrocarbon processes to deliver a clean, consistent and smooth smoke. Compatible with USB Universal Battery. Genetics:Haze x Northern Light/Skunk Terpenes: B-caryophyllene, Linalool, Mycerence Nose Notes: Sweet, Cake/Baked Goods, Earthy, Floral

About this brand

Accessible, affordable, and abundant, Old Pal’s vision is simple: It’s just weed, y'all. Neighbor grown and meant to be shared, our cannabis is all natural, sun-kissed, and rain-watered. Old Pal is an ode to simpler times, when weed was just weed and joints were passed around to old pals and new ones. When neighbors knew each other by name and community meant something. So grab a bag of Old Pal and pass it around. It’s time we took care of each other.

