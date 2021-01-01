 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. 510 –– Strawberry Banana (Hybrid) - 1.0g

510 –– Strawberry Banana (Hybrid) - 1.0g

by Old Pal

$17.00MSRP

With the push of a button, let the good times roll. Old Pal’s Strawberry Banana oil offers an uplifting, balanced experience. The fruity aromas will help promote a euphoric effect, while the hippie wisdom of the earthier notes will help relax the body. Dance in the dust of the cosmos and let this oil expand your consciousness. Old Pal’s oil is extracted using hydrocarbon processes to deliver a clean, consistent and smooth smoke. Compatible with USB Universal Battery. Genetics: Banana Kush x “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum (70 Indica / 30 Sativa) Terpenes: Limonene / Myrcene / Caryophyllene Nose Notes: Citrus, herbal, peppery

Accessible, affordable, and abundant, Old Pal’s vision is simple: It’s just weed, y'all. Neighbor grown and meant to be shared, our cannabis is all natural, sun-kissed, and rain-watered. Old Pal is an ode to simpler times, when weed was just weed and joints were passed around to old pals and new ones. When neighbors knew each other by name and community meant something. So grab a bag of Old Pal and pass it around. It’s time we took care of each other.

