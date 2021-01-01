510 –– Strawberry Banana (Hybrid) - 1.0g
by Old PalWrite a review
$17.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
With the push of a button, let the good times roll. Old Pal’s Strawberry Banana oil offers an uplifting, balanced experience. The fruity aromas will help promote a euphoric effect, while the hippie wisdom of the earthier notes will help relax the body. Dance in the dust of the cosmos and let this oil expand your consciousness. Old Pal’s oil is extracted using hydrocarbon processes to deliver a clean, consistent and smooth smoke. Compatible with USB Universal Battery. Genetics: Banana Kush x “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum (70 Indica / 30 Sativa) Terpenes: Limonene / Myrcene / Caryophyllene Nose Notes: Citrus, herbal, peppery
About this brand
Old Pal
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.