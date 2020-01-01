Dread Bread - Hybrid 1/8th
$15.00MSRP
About this product
A mellow, balanced flower that encourages creativity, and euphoria. Old Pal hybrid flower is a beautiful crossbreed of classic strains, offering a bright and clear high with a tranquil body effect. Naturally grown, free of pesticides, this flower is perfect for all occasions. Sharing is encouraged. Weight: 1/8th oz.
