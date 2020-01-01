 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Dread Bread - Hybrid 1/8th

Dread Bread - Hybrid 1/8th

by Old Pal

Dread Bread - Hybrid 1/8th

$15.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A mellow, balanced flower that encourages creativity, and euphoria. Old Pal hybrid flower is a beautiful crossbreed of classic strains, offering a bright and clear high with a tranquil body effect. Naturally grown, free of pesticides, this flower is perfect for all occasions. Sharing is encouraged. Weight: 1/8th oz.

About this brand

Old Pal Logo
Accessible, affordable, and abundant, Old Pal’s vision is simple: It’s just weed, y'all. Neighbor grown and meant to be shared, our cannabis is all natural, sun-kissed, and rain-watered. Old Pal is an ode to simpler times, when weed was just weed and joints were passed around to old pals and new ones. When neighbors knew each other by name and community meant something. So grab a bag of Old Pal and pass it around. It’s time we took care of each other.