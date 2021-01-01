 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. GIO –– Purple Punch (Indica)

GIO –– Purple Punch (Indica)

by Old Pal

Write a review
Old Pal Vaping Vape Pens GIO –– Purple Punch (Indica)

$25.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Old Pal’s Gio carts offer luxury at a low cost for high living. This Purple Punch oil sets the mood right to unwind, relax and connect to the cosmos. Taste all flavors of the indigo rainbow in this nostalgia inducing oil blend. You can expect the calming effects of this oil travel from dome to toes, promoting ‘total relaxation live’. Old Pal’s oil is extracted using state of the art processes to deliver a clean, consistent and smooth smoke. Only compatible with the G Pen Gio vaporizer battery.

About this brand

Old Pal Logo
Accessible, affordable, and abundant, Old Pal’s vision is simple: It’s just weed, y'all. Neighbor grown and meant to be shared, our cannabis is all natural, sun-kissed, and rain-watered. Old Pal is an ode to simpler times, when weed was just weed and joints were passed around to old pals and new ones. When neighbors knew each other by name and community meant something. So grab a bag of Old Pal and pass it around. It’s time we took care of each other.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review