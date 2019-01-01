 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Lodi Dodi

by Old Pal

Old Pal Cannabis Flower Lodi Dodi

Lodi Dodi by Old Pal

Lodi Dodi by Old Pal

About this strain

Lodi Dodi

Lodi Dodi

Lodi Dodi is a sativa-dominant hybrid popular in Washington State. Exclusively bred by The Clone Zone, the genetic heritage of Lodi Dodi is undefined and closely guarded. Lodi Dodi carries a sweet, unique flavor of tropical fruit and fresh wildflowers. The pungent aroma leads the way towards a cerebral buzz, known to spark creativity and a boost of energy that will turn any task into a more enjoyable adventure.

About this brand

Remember back in the day when you rolled up a joint and passed it around? Or when you gave a bud to a friend in need because you could afford to? We sell quality, affordable cannabis products priced with that idea in mind.