Old Skool Remedies is a CBD-ONLY DISPENSARY, Specialty Shop/Storefront and Online Store. We not only offer a quality specific line of products, containing the best Industrial Hemp CBD products, but we ensure our customers that we only stock from our US grown farms that meet the guidelines of H.R. 525 U.S. Hemp Farming Bill. All of our products meet these set rules for hemp products and all contain less than 0.3% THC. We are very specific in the CBD products we formulate. Our partners are strictly from producers here in New Mexico and Colorado. Old Skool Remedies is dedicated to providing reliable research about the medical uses of cannabidiol (CBD) and other components of the cannabis plant. We provide educational services for the community by, physicians, researchers, patients, and industry professionals. Our mission is to provide the best quality products and information to all who are suffering, through the use of Hemp CBD and Whole Plant Cannabis medicine. We have been trained in the medicinal uses of CBD and Cannabis under the teaching ethics of Jorge Cervantes. We are certified in CBD-Cannabis products/production, Holistic Health, Herbalism, Horticulture, Safety and Regulations. Old Skool Remedies was the first CBD Specialty Shop in the state of New Mexico who emphasized, whole plant use with custom blending of natural and organic Native New Mexico Remedies. Our products are of the highest quality available, amazingly effective and do not contain THC. Our products are legal in all 50 states and meet the requirements of the HR525 Industrial Hemp Farming Act of 2015. CBD has been known to have many benefits, which include, acting as an anti-inflammatory, anticonvulsant, antioxidant, antiemetic, anxiolytic and antipsychotic agent, epilepsy, nausea, anxiety and schizophrenia, to name a few. These are just a few reasons why we are dedicated to sharing the holistic uses of CBD and medicinal cannabis. Old Skool Remedies is also a Wellness Advocate for Medical Cannabis in New Mexico. We provide Advocacy and Resources for MMJ patients and non-patients through our various resources, NMMCPA, NORML, The Realm of Caring, Americans for Safe Access, and Flowering Hope Foundation. We are excited and blessed to be on this amazing Hemp journey.