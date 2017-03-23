Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Charlotte's Web™ Everyday Plus Mint Chocolate (30ml.) delivers the best blend of the good stuff—cannabinoids and naturally occurring antioxidants and neuroprotectants. Approx. 25 mg hemp extract per 1 mL serving | For mind and body stress. We nurture each plant from seed to sale. The process begins on our US family farms, and ends at our FDA approved production facility. Before any batch leaves our facility, we test it to guarantee it meets our high standards. Each bottle of hemp oil we deliver is packed with the highest quality whole-plant extracts. Enjoy hemp oil daily to counter minor mind and body stresses. View Everyday Plus hemp oil supplement facts Realm of Caring Approved USA Grown Hemp and Manufactured in the USA.
on March 23rd, 2017
Charlotte's Web is the most effective CBD product I have come across. I used this daily for an entire month for no other reason then to see if it would make a difference in my day to day life. What did it do? It made me feel so normal. Normal in the sense that my body and mind were ready to take on any task. I didn't have a single anxious thought or notice any pain in my entire body. It let my body do as it was intended, without all the variables of living in an advanced society getting in the way. It gave me a natural energy. It made me realize how important this stuff really is for human beings. It's a shame I've only recently discovered this. I can only imagine the wonders it could bring to someone terminally ill! The mint chocolate flavor was delicious and it was so easy to forget I had it under my tongue. Shame on the DEA for making this product unavailable for me at the moment. This stuff is true medicine. #420sweepstakes
Thank you for your review. We totally agree and LOVE it! Continue to support Medical Cannabis and CBD-HEMP products! Thanks again Old Skool Remedeis