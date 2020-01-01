Drink to your health and experience the powerful benefits of hemp and essential vitamins and minerals. CBDXtreme H2O supports overall wellness and also provides hydration at a higher pH level to help neutralize acids in the body. Developed by a team of doctors, the unique formulation in Xtreme H2O delivers hydration and cellular nutrients in the most bioavailable form possible. NanoUltra is our proprietary formula that represents the cutting edge science of nanotechnology. Nanoemulsified phytocannabinoids in NanoUltra makes the particles small enough for your cells to use – much more than hemp oil alone. What does it all mean? It means that when you drink Xtreme H2O, you can be assured of ultimate absorption and virtually no waste with every sip of this refreshing water. Enjoy this CBD-infused hemp water ideal for hydration and health!
Old Skool Remedies is a CBD-ONLY DISPENSARY, Specialty Shop/Storefront and Online Store. We not only offer a quality specific line of products, containing the best Industrial Hemp CBD products, but we ensure our customers that we only stock from our US grown farms that meet the guidelines of H.R. 525 U.S. Hemp Farming Bill. All of our products meet these set rules for hemp products and all contain less than 0.3% THC. We are very specific in the CBD products we formulate. Our partners are strictly from producers here in New Mexico and Colorado. Old Skool Remedies is dedicated to providing reliable research about the medical uses of cannabidiol (CBD) and other components of the cannabis plant. We provide educational services for the community by, physicians, researchers, patients, and industry professionals. Our mission is to provide the best quality products and information to all who are suffering, through the use of Hemp CBD and Whole Plant Cannabis medicine.
We have been trained in the medicinal uses of CBD and Cannabis under the teaching ethics of Jorge Cervantes. We are certified in CBD-Cannabis products/production, Holistic Health, Herbalism, Horticulture, Safety and Regulations.
Old Skool Remedies was the first CBD Specialty Shop in the state of New Mexico who emphasized, whole plant use with custom blending of natural and organic Native New Mexico Remedies. Our products are of the highest quality available, amazingly effective and do not contain THC. Our products are legal in all 50 states and meet the requirements of the HR525 Industrial Hemp Farming Act of 2015.
CBD has been known to have many benefits, which include, acting as an anti-inflammatory, anticonvulsant, antioxidant, antiemetic, anxiolytic and antipsychotic agent, epilepsy, nausea, anxiety and schizophrenia, to name a few. These are just a few reasons why we are dedicated to sharing the holistic uses of CBD and medicinal cannabis.
Old Skool Remedies is also a Wellness Advocate for Medical Cannabis in New Mexico. We provide Advocacy and Resources for MMJ patients and non-patients through our various resources, NMMCPA, NORML, The Realm of Caring, Americans for Safe Access, and Flowering Hope Foundation. We are excited and blessed to be on this amazing Hemp journey.