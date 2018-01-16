 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Old Skool CBD Flower (1g.)

Old Skool CBD Flower (1g.)

by Old Skool Remedies

5.01
$10.00MSRP

About this product

Old Skool-CBD Hemp Flower, HIGH CBD Ratio 23% to LOW THC Ratio .19% Our Hemp strain is Organic, Non GMO, Vegan, Free of Pesticides and Herbicides. All of our growing and cultivating practices are Mother Earth friendly. It is great for dealing with chronic pain and anxiety, without the extreme psychoactive effect. Ideal for daily functional use. Health Information Any statements on this site or any materials or products we distribute or sell have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). Neither the products nor the ingredients in any of the products available on the site have been approved or endorsed by the FDA or any regulatory agency. The products on the site are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. The information on this site or other materials we may provide to you are designed for educational purposes only and are not intended to be a substitute for informed medical advice or care. This information should not be used to diagnose or treat any health problems or illnesses without consulting a doctor. If you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition, we suggest consulting with a physician before using any of our products.

1 customer review

Elchulo913

This flower is pretty damn amazing i highly recommend it ... it gets the job done if you are in pain or feeling depressed defeitnetly kills anxiety ...

About this brand

Old Skool Remedies is a CBD-ONLY DISPENSARY, Specialty Shop/Storefront and Online Store. We not only offer a quality specific line of products, containing the best Industrial Hemp CBD products, but we ensure our customers that we only stock from our US grown farms that meet the guidelines of H.R. 525 U.S. Hemp Farming Bill. All of our products meet these set rules for hemp products and all contain less than 0.3% THC. We are very specific in the CBD products we formulate. Our partners are strictly from producers here in New Mexico and Colorado. Old Skool Remedies is dedicated to providing reliable research about the medical uses of cannabidiol (CBD) and other components of the cannabis plant. We provide educational services for the community by, physicians, researchers, patients, and industry professionals. Our mission is to provide the best quality products and information to all who are suffering, through the use of Hemp CBD and Whole Plant Cannabis medicine. We have been trained in the medicinal uses of CBD and Cannabis under the teaching ethics of Jorge Cervantes. We are certified in CBD-Cannabis products/production, Holistic Health, Herbalism, Horticulture, Safety and Regulations. Old Skool Remedies was the first CBD Specialty Shop in the state of New Mexico who emphasized, whole plant use with custom blending of natural and organic Native New Mexico Remedies. Our products are of the highest quality available, amazingly effective and do not contain THC. Our products are legal in all 50 states and meet the requirements of the HR525 Industrial Hemp Farming Act of 2015. CBD has been known to have many benefits, which include, acting as an anti-inflammatory, anticonvulsant, antioxidant, antiemetic, anxiolytic and antipsychotic agent, epilepsy, nausea, anxiety and schizophrenia, to name a few. These are just a few reasons why we are dedicated to sharing the holistic uses of CBD and medicinal cannabis. Old Skool Remedies is also a Wellness Advocate for Medical Cannabis in New Mexico. We provide Advocacy and Resources for MMJ patients and non-patients through our various resources, NMMCPA, NORML, The Realm of Caring, Americans for Safe Access, and Flowering Hope Foundation. We are excited and blessed to be on this amazing Hemp journey.