  Home
  Products
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  Black Jack Live Resin 1g

Black Jack Live Resin 1g

by Oleum Extracts

Oleum Extracts Concentrates Solvent Black Jack Live Resin 1g

About this product

The starting material for our Live Resin is fresh flower that is frozen instead of being dried and cured. We have specially designed extraction equipment for Live Resin. Extracting the fresh flower at extreme low temperatures (below-100F) ensures a high terpene extraction as well as THCa preservation throughout the extraction process. This will leave you with a rich flavor profile and a potent high. All Live Resins are winterized to remove botanical impurities.

About this strain

Black Jack

Black Jack
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.

About this brand

