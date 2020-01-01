 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Candy Kush Honey Crystal 1g

by Oleum Extracts

Oleum Extracts Concentrates Solvent Candy Kush Honey Crystal 1g

About this product

Our Honey Crystal is a fully dewaxed and winterized product meaning that the naturally occurring fats, waxes and other botanical impurities are removed from the essential oil. The removal of the impurities at a low temperature allow the flavor to come out clearly while hitting smoother than other extracts. Since much of the impurities have been removed, total cannabinoid potency also increases.

About this brand

