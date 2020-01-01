 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
East Coast Sour Diesel Live Resin 1g

by Oleum Extracts

Oleum Extracts Concentrates Solvent East Coast Sour Diesel Live Resin 1g

About this product

The starting material for our Live Resin is fresh flower that is frozen instead of being dried and cured. We have specially designed extraction equipment for Live Resin. Extracting the fresh flower at extreme low temperatures (below-100F) ensures a high terpene extraction as well as THCa preservation throughout the extraction process. This will leave you with a rich flavor profile and a potent high. All Live Resins are winterized to remove botanical impurities.

About this strain

East Coast Sour Diesel

East Coast Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

East Coast Sour Diesel is a fast-acting attitude-lifter that patients love. This strain has a sour lemon smell and taste that’s crisp and uplifting. East Coast Sour Diesel is powerful so new patients should be cautious. Those looking to alleviate anxiety or get some sleep may want to skip this high-energy medicine.

