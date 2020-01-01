 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
French Cookies Honey Crystal Cartridge 1g

by Oleum Extracts

Oleum Extracts Concentrates Solvent French Cookies Honey Crystal Cartridge 1g

About this product

Crossing Paris OG and Girl Scout Cookies makes for one sweet and delectable indica-dominant hybrid! French Cookies launches you into deep relaxation and a whimsical euphoria. Honey Crystal cartridges feature oil that has been extracted with a closed loop BHO/PHO process, instead of distillate. Each cart uses a ceramic heating element for a clean flavor profile. Our standard full and half grams are filled with strain specific Distillate. We often have limited release carts that are filled with Delta8 Distillate or Honey Crystal oil (Honey Crystal is heated for a good consistency). Our carts will work with any 510 thread battery.

