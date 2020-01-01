About this product

Crossing Paris OG and Girl Scout Cookies makes for one sweet and delectable indica-dominant hybrid! French Cookies launches you into deep relaxation and a whimsical euphoria. Honey Crystal cartridges feature oil that has been extracted with a closed loop BHO/PHO process, instead of distillate. Each cart uses a ceramic heating element for a clean flavor profile. Our standard full and half grams are filled with strain specific Distillate. We often have limited release carts that are filled with Delta8 Distillate or Honey Crystal oil (Honey Crystal is heated for a good consistency). Our carts will work with any 510 thread battery.