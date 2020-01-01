About this product

Our Honey Crystal is a fully dewaxed and winterized product meaning that the naturally occurring fats, waxes and other botanical impurities are removed from the essential oil. The removal of the impurities at a low temperature allow the flavor to come out clearly while hitting smoother than other extracts. Since much of the impurities have been removed, total cannabinoid potency also increases. Each cart uses a ceramic heating element for a clean flavor profile. Our standard full and half grams are filled with strain specific Distillate. We often have limited release carts that are filled with Delta8 Distillate or Honey Crystal oil (Honey Crystal is heated for a good consistency). Our carts will work with any 510 thread battery.