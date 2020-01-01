Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
Our Honey Crystal is a fully dewaxed and winterized product meaning that the naturally occurring fats, waxes and other botanical impurities are removed from the essential oil. The removal of the impurities at a low temperature allow the flavor to come out clearly while hitting smoother than other extracts. Since much of the impurities have been removed, total cannabinoid potency also increases. Each cart uses a ceramic heating element for a clean flavor profile. Our standard full and half grams are filled with strain specific Distillate. We often have limited release carts that are filled with Delta8 Distillate or Honey Crystal oil (Honey Crystal is heated for a good consistency). Our carts will work with any 510 thread battery.
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.