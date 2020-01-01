Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
The starting material for our Live Resin is fresh flower that is frozen instead of being dried and cured. We have specially designed extraction equipment for Live Resin. Extracting the fresh flower at extreme low temperatures (below-100F) ensures a high terpene extraction as well as THCa preservation throughout the extraction process. This will leave you with a rich flavor profile and a potent high. All Live Resins are winterized to remove botanical impurities.
Lemon Cake by Heavyweight Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Also known as Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cake is the cross of Lemon Skunk and a “dangerously powerful Cheese,” according to HS. With a nine to ten week flowering time, squat morphology, and abundant yield, Lemon Cake is kind to growers, especially those outdoors. This strain emits a pungent citrus aroma with a musky Cheese undertone. Heavyweight Seeds recommends consuming this strain to combat stress, loss of appetite, and minor physical discomfort.