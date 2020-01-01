About this product

The starting material for our Live Resin is fresh flower that is frozen instead of being dried and cured. We have specially designed extraction equipment for Live Resin. Extracting the fresh flower at extreme low temperatures (below-100F) ensures a high terpene extraction as well as THCa preservation throughout the extraction process. This will leave you with a rich flavor profile and a potent high. All Live Resins are winterized to remove botanical impurities.