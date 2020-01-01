 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Mendocino Purps Live Resin

Mendocino Purps Live Resin

by Oleum Extracts

Write a review
Oleum Extracts Concentrates Solventless Mendocino Purps Live Resin

About this product

The starting material for our Live Resin is fresh flower that is frozen instead of being dried and cured. We have specially designed extraction equipment for Live Resin. Extracting the fresh flower at extreme low temperatures (below-100F) ensures a high terpene extraction as well as THCa preservation throughout the extraction process. This will leave you with a rich flavor profile and a potent high. All Live Resins are winterized to remove botanical impurities.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mendocino Purps

Mendocino Purps

Mendocino Purps, or Mendo Purps, or even just The Purps, comes out of Mendocino County in Northern California. Winning one of the Top Ten slots in High Times' Strains of the Year in 2007, Mendocino Purps began as a clone-only plant, but BC Bud Depot developed a stable cross to make The Purps seeds available. This cannabis strain grows well both in and outdoors. It can grow 3-4 feet at harvest indoors and 6-8 feet outdoors. Flowering time for this strain is 8-9 weeks. It has medium-thick leaves and green hues that turn more purple as the plant ripens. The taste has been likened to a caramel coffee and woodsy pine. 

About this brand

Oleum Extracts Logo
Cannabis Oil