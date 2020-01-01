 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Moonwalker Honey Crystal 1g

by Oleum Extracts

About this product

Our Honey Crystal is a fully dewaxed and winterized product meaning that the naturally occurring fats, waxes and other botanical impurities are removed from the essential oil. The removal of the impurities at a low temperature allow the flavor to come out clearly while hitting smoother than other extracts. Since much of the impurities have been removed, total cannabinoid potency also increases.

About this strain

Moonwalker Kush

Moonwalker Kush is a balanced indica-dominant hybrid that is the genetic cross of Triple OG and Tahoe Alien. This odoriferous combination speaks volumes through its scent, which is thick with soured earth and a hint of pepper on the finish. The herbaceous terpene profile aligns nicely with this strain’s intense relaxation and moderate cerebral effects. Try Moonwalker Kush after dark to harness the sedative effects nestled below layers of trichomes and brown pistils.   

 

About this brand

