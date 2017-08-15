 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Narnia Honey Crystal Live Resin 1g

Narnia Honey Crystal Live Resin 1g

by Oleum Extracts

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Oleum Extracts Concentrates Solvent Narnia Honey Crystal Live Resin 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Narnia Honey Crystal Live Resin 1g by Oleum Extracts

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

wakenblakee

Oleum Oil is some of the best on the market. They continue to come out with the highest quality oils i have tasted. The Narnia honey crystal is no exception.

About this strain

Narnia

Narnia

Narnia, a strain developed by Advanced Growing Technologies, is the stimulating sativa-dominant cross of Jack Herer and Trainwreck. It has an incredibly fast onset, imbuing consumers with an amplified sense of their imaginations while promoting upbeat physical activity. This long-lasting strain has massive trichome production and a terpene profile rich with citrus tang, spice, and a touch of sweetness. Enjoy Narnia to enhance mood, encourage creativity, and nullify lethargy.

About this brand

Oleum Extracts Logo
Cannabis Oil