Orangutang Wax 1g

by Oleum Extracts

About this strain

Orangutang

Orangutang

Orangutang is a flavorful indica-dominant hybrid bred by Fireline Cannabis. It was created by crossing two heavily citrus-forward strains, Orange Crush and Citrus Sap, with two flavorful and potent cannabis mainstays, GG4 and Tangie. The flowers sprout light green buds that smell of oranges, grapefruit, earth, and gasoline. Its sour undertones give way to rapid physical relaxation and a euphoric headband sensation. Orangutang is a great option for people looking to boost their mood while attending to pain.   

 

