  Home
  Products
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  5. Purple Cheddar Wax 1g

Purple Cheddar Wax 1g

by Oleum Extracts

Oleum Extracts Concentrates Solvent Purple Cheddar Wax 1g

About this product

About this strain

Purple Cheddar

Purple Cheddar

Purple Cheddar is the caved-aged cross of Cheese and Grandaddy Purple. This strain packs pungent, earthy dimensions that linger on the tongue after combustion and offers a nearly instant euphoria. Tertiary effects gently creep over the body and mind, allowing the consumer to stay happy, heady, and functional while indulging in a mid-level relaxation. This strain may lean more toward sedation with continued use, but can be utilized for stress relief, for mild aches and pain, and an general mood elevation.  

About this brand

