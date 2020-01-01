 Loading…

Hybrid

Purple Cookies Pre-roll 1g

by Oleum Extracts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Purple Cookies

Purple Cookies

There are numerous strains that go by the name Purple Cookies. Most of them cross GSC with a classic Purp strain, but the best-known version crosses Cookies and Granddaddy Purple. It has a creamy cookie flavor in addition to a sweet grape influence from GDP, making this a mouth-watering strain. Consumers can expect a level-headed, sedative experience that will calm your mind and body.

About this brand

Oleum Extracts Logo
Cannabis Oil