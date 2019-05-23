metal4afterlife on January 22nd, 2018

Well I am local Budtender out of the Couve and I have been searching for the crystalline for couple years now. Then to my surprise, my shop had ordered some in. Little on the expensive, but by all means worth it. I smoked a hit out of my thermal quartz. At first I thought it was gonna be flavorless due to the fact of its purity. I was wrong.. Had a slight hint of citrus. Got about 8 hits of my rig with the smallest of stones. The feeling of euphoria rushes through your body within five minutes. My eyelids turned into a set of bricks, while my girl couldn't stop rambling. So definitely could have either indica or sativa effects. At this point, its 11:30 pm and I am basically sleep walking in a haze. I finally find my bed after wandering aimlessly for about an hour. The I past TFO... Didn't wake until 4, Pm the next day. And I never woke more happy. These wizard stones are the real deal. Not for beginners or a low tolerance. These pack quite a punch and since they are soo smooth on the inhale, relatively easy to go overboard. Honestly Merlin himself would be impressed by the mystical magic powers these stones contain.. MY PRECIOUS!