Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
The White Honey Crystal 1g by Oleum Extracts
on August 14th, 2017
The White - Honey Crystal 1.00 g Potency Profile: Total Cannabanoids - 78.55% Total THC - 77.41% Total THCA - 78.67% Total CBD - 0.42% Terpene Profile: a-Pinene: 0.027% B-Pinene: 0.058% Ocimene: 0.000% Limonene: 0.466% Linalool: 0.691% Terpinolene: 0.079% Humulene: 0.444% Total Terpenes Detected: 3.228% What can be said about the honey crystal product? It's a semi-dense crystal that crumbles with pressure. It is easy to load in any device to smoke but be careful because one hit contains more essential oils than an average joint. The White has a lemony taste on the inhale, but the longer the hit is held changes the flavor considerably. A longer hold on the inhale produces a rich, "terpey" flavor that is 100% pure cannabis. Berries, citrus and candy overwhelm the senses after 10-seconds of holding. If you are tired of mediocre weed with only average flavor, grab yourself a gram of honey crystal from Oleum and be blown away. The White delivers a rare flavor that you have to taste to believe for yourself!
This mysterious strain—originally called “Triangle” and supposedly from somewhere in Florida—is aptly named. The White is covered with so many white trichomes that buds look like they were rolled in confectioner’s sugar. While it looks much like an OG in structure and certainly has the potency associated with the best OG Kush cuts, it has little of the smell or flavor found in those West Coast favorites. In fact, The White is actually known for a distinct lack of odor or flavor, leaving some to pass it over in favor of other more pungent varieties. The high is usually described as providing equal body and head sensations and is definitely very potent.