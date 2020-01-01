 Loading…

Hybrid

White Diesel Honey Crystal 1g

by Oleum Extracts

About this product

About this strain

White Diesel

White Diesel

White Diesel is a sativa-dominant hybrid that mixes the resinous White Widow with the pungent flavors of NYC Diesel. The buds from White Diesel produce a zesty combination of lemon, grapefruit, and the diesel fumes that we’ve come to expect from Sour Diesel varieties. The effects are a well-rounded mix of an uplifting head buzz with mellow body relaxation. Medical patients enjoy White Diesel’s ability to ward off anxiety and depression, and for combatting migraines and gastrointestinal disorders.

