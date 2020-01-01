 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Pineberry Cream Live Resin Wet Sugar 1g

by Olio

Olio Concentrates Solvent Pineberry Cream Live Resin Wet Sugar 1g

Pineberry

Pineberry

Pineberry

Coming from Oregon CBD, Pineberry is a cross of the famous Ringo's Gift and Early Resin Berry. This strain takes a good amount of influence from both parents to produce a beneficial hemp strain with quality medicinal benefits. Buds offer sweet, fruit, and pine aromas, while the flavor is heavy on the pine and floral.

 

