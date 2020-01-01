 Loading…

Hybrid

Scooby Snacks Live Resin 1g

by Olio

About this product

About this strain

Scooby Snacks

Scooby Snacks
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Scooby Snacks is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Platinum Girl Scout Cookies with Face Off OG. Its dense purple buds are full of piney OG Kush flavor and a sweet aftertaste. Don’t underestimate the potency of Scooby Snacks! The combination of popular West Coast genetics brings on stimulating cerebral effects that weigh heavy on your eyes and slowly relax the body. The end result is a calm, happy experience that keeps depression away and can help rock you to sleep.

