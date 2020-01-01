 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Strawguava #2 Live Rosin 1g

Strawguava #2 Live Rosin 1g

by Olio

Write a review
Olio Concentrates Solventless Strawguava #2 Live Rosin 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our rosin is pressed from freshly extracted ice wax at the lowest possible temperature and pressure, filtering away any contaminants while creating a flavorful, ultra-refined budder or sap that dabs just like hydrocarbon extracts.​Rosin is a solventless oil and is widely sought after by consumers looking for an extract that brings the same flavor and potency of solvent hash oil in a product that is completely chemical free.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Olio Logo