Explore the new possibilities of cannabis, customizing your experience and finding the perfect fit for your lifestyle. Find the OLO Experience that speaks to you. OLO infused sublingual strips come in four distinct experiences: Active, Social, Chill, and Focus. Using top-of-the-line food and pharma equipment and stringent quality control, each strip is low-calorie, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and infused with natural mint flavoring to mute cannabis aromas and taste. A precise, rapid, discreet, and healthier option for cannabis consumption, OLO's modern product line has been scientifically developed to integrate easily into everyday lifestyle needs or activities. Available in 5mg and 10mg packs, OLO's dosages are perfect for micro-dosing or creating a stronger custom experience, with full effects delivered within 5 to 7 minutes. Conceived with the goal to create the perfect cannabis experience, OLO gives cannabis consumers the power to customize their own experience and the luxury of control – they choose the experience and when it takes effect. OLO is manufactured by Project [MAKE] in Richmond, CA.