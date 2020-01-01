 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Olympic Mountain Man Farm

About this product

Chemdawg 91 x SFV OG Kush – Known as a very hearty and pungent strain, most phenotypes present an earthy, piney smell and taste, though some can lean more to the diesel aromas of the SFV. Most users describe the high as cerebral and stimulating but with a relaxed body feel.

About this brand

Olympic Mountain Man Farm is a family-owned and operated indoor hydroponic cannabis farm. Lead Cultivators Steve Dalgardno and Ben DeChenne started developing their techniques 18 years ago in medical gardens in Washington state, applying state required criteria. By establishing strong patient relationships through quality products and in a tight knit community, Olympic Mountain Man Farm products have transitioned into recreational stores near you.Our mission at Olympic Mountain Man Farm is to consistently grow premium grade cannabis and cannabis derived products. We employ advanced cannabis breeding, plant propagation, R&D and genome programs using our extensive knowledge of hydroponics, greenhouses and sun grown cannabis. We will apply our broad understanding and network of contacts to enhance all aspects of the industry, while working nationally as more states pass recreational legislation.