GSC (F.KA. Girl Scout Cookies) Pre-roll 1g

by Olympic Mountain Man Farm

Olympic Mountain Man Farm Cannabis Pre-rolls GSC (F.KA. Girl Scout Cookies) Pre-roll 1g

About this product

OG Kush x Durban Poison. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won Girl Scout Cookies numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Our pre-rolls weighs 1.2 grams each, or you can get a two pack that are 0.6 grams each. Joints come with a premium tar blocking filter tip, guaranteeing a clean pull and coughless exhale. Each pre-roll is also wrapped with RAW brand hemp papers and made with all bud, no trim.

About this strain

GSC

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.

There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

About this brand

Olympic Mountain Man Farm Logo
Olympic Mountain Man Farm is a family-owned and operated indoor hydroponic cannabis farm. Lead Cultivators Steve Dalgardno and Ben DeChenne started developing their techniques 18 years ago in medical gardens in Washington state, applying state required criteria. By establishing strong patient relationships through quality products and in a tight knit community, Olympic Mountain Man Farm products have transitioned into recreational stores near you.Our mission at Olympic Mountain Man Farm is to consistently grow premium grade cannabis and cannabis derived products. We employ advanced cannabis breeding, plant propagation, R&D and genome programs using our extensive knowledge of hydroponics, greenhouses and sun grown cannabis. We will apply our broad understanding and network of contacts to enhance all aspects of the industry, while working nationally as more states pass recreational legislation.