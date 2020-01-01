Olympic Mountain Man Farm is a family-owned and operated indoor hydroponic cannabis farm. Lead Cultivators Steve Dalgardno and Ben DeChenne started developing their techniques 18 years ago in medical gardens in Washington state, applying state required criteria. By establishing strong patient relationships through quality products and in a tight knit community, Olympic Mountain Man Farm products have transitioned into recreational stores near you.Our mission at Olympic Mountain Man Farm is to consistently grow premium grade cannabis and cannabis derived products. We employ advanced cannabis breeding, plant propagation, R&D and genome programs using our extensive knowledge of hydroponics, greenhouses and sun grown cannabis. We will apply our broad understanding and network of contacts to enhance all aspects of the industry, while working nationally as more states pass recreational legislation.