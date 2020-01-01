About this product
White Widow x Tahoe OG x Girl Scout Cookies. These buds are so frosty you can barely make out the purple accents under the blanket of trichomes. Recognizable leather and sweet aged hash notes reminiscent of Animal Cookies with a bit of old school bubblegum is a welcome note as you break into the lavender striped nugs with the familiar tight clustered Cookies structure. Our pre-rolls weighs 1.2 grams each, or you can get a two pack that are 0.6 grams each. Joints come with a premium tar blocking filter tip, guaranteeing a clean pull and coughless exhale. Each pre-roll is also wrapped with RAW brand hemp papers and made with all bud, no trim.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
White Tahoe Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
White Tahoe Cookies is an indica-dominant strain created by Kush4Breakfast and distributed by Archive Seed Bank. This strain is a blend of The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut, and exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweeter, hashier notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.