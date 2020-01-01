 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
White Tahoe Cookies Pre-Roll

by Olympic Mountain Man Farm

About this product

White Widow x Tahoe OG x Girl Scout Cookies. These buds are so frosty you can barely make out the purple accents under the blanket of trichomes. Recognizable leather and sweet aged hash notes reminiscent of Animal Cookies with a bit of old school bubblegum is a welcome note as you break into the lavender striped nugs with the familiar tight clustered Cookies structure. Our pre-rolls weighs 1.2 grams each, or you can get a two pack that are 0.6 grams each. Joints come with a premium tar blocking filter tip, guaranteeing a clean pull and coughless exhale. Each pre-roll is also wrapped with RAW brand hemp papers and made with all bud, no trim.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

White Tahoe Cookies is an indica-dominant strain created by Kush4Breakfast and distributed by Archive Seed Bank. This strain is a blend of The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut, and exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweeter, hashier notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.

About this brand

Olympic Mountain Man Farm is a family-owned and operated indoor hydroponic cannabis farm. Lead Cultivators Steve Dalgardno and Ben DeChenne started developing their techniques 18 years ago in medical gardens in Washington state, applying state required criteria. By establishing strong patient relationships through quality products and in a tight knit community, Olympic Mountain Man Farm products have transitioned into recreational stores near you.Our mission at Olympic Mountain Man Farm is to consistently grow premium grade cannabis and cannabis derived products. We employ advanced cannabis breeding, plant propagation, R&D and genome programs using our extensive knowledge of hydroponics, greenhouses and sun grown cannabis. We will apply our broad understanding and network of contacts to enhance all aspects of the industry, while working nationally as more states pass recreational legislation.