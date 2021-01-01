G-Wagon RSO 1g
by verano
1 gram
$65.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Full Spectrum Raw CO2 Oil FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) Combined with Organic MCT Coconut Oil. This Tincture is Alcohol-Free. Best absorbed directly under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. Acapulco Gold 6:1 741mg Total Cannabinoids per bottle 91.5mg THC & 570.3mg CBD per bottle Suggested serving size: 1mL (30 servings / bottle) 3.0mg THC & 19.0mg CBD per serving Shake Well Activation time: 30 minutes We mixed Acapulco Gold with Sour Space Candy for this healing CBD:THC blend. For more information visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older.
Be the first to review this product.