We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository. ACDC 1:2 Grown by Cannassentials 684.2 mg Total Cannabinoids 451.1mg THC & 182.9mg CBD 6.7% Terpenes Top 4: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Pinene, Limonene ACDC: This Cannassentials' THC-leaning melange features ACDC, one of the most popular CBD strains in the world. ACDC is a unique phenotype of Cannatonic (MK Ultra x G13 Haze). Blended with other Cannassentials' classics like Grape Kush, the finished extract is a high-vibration 1:2 CBD:THC. Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines Suggested serving size: .01mL (100 servings /container) Activation time: up to 2 hours For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.