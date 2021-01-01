 Loading…

We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository. ACDC 1:2 Grown by Cannassentials 684.2 mg Total Cannabinoids 451.1mg THC & 182.9mg CBD 6.7% Terpenes Top 4: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Pinene, Limonene ACDC: This Cannassentials' THC-leaning melange features ACDC, one of the most popular CBD strains in the world. ACDC is a unique phenotype of Cannatonic (MK Ultra x G13 Haze). Blended with other Cannassentials' classics like Grape Kush, the finished extract is a high-vibration 1:2 CBD:THC. Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines Suggested serving size: .01mL (100 servings /container) Activation time: up to 2 hours For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.

Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful. We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine. Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com Awards: 2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place 2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place 2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place 2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place

ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy

