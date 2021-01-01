 Loading…

Hybrid

Blue Magoo Raw CO2 FECO

by OM Extracts

Blue Magoo Raw CO2 FECO

About this product

We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository. Blue Magoo 479 mg Total Cannabinoids 354.1 mg THC & 52.6 mg CBD 5.9% Terpenes Top 4: α-Humulene, β-Myrcene, α-Bisabolol, α-Pinene Blue Magoo: DJ Short Blueberry x William’s Wonder F2 (aka Major League Bud). This classic Southern Oregon variety was bred in the mid-’90s Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines Suggested serving size: .01mL (100 servings /container) Activation time: up to 2 hours For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.

About this brand

Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful. We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine. Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com Awards: 2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place 2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place 2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place 2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place

About this strain

Blue Magoo

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Magoo, not to be confused with its look-alike Blue Goo, is a clone-only cross of DJ Short Blueberry and Major League Bud (also known as William’s Wonder F2). A fusion of berry, fruit, and other floral notes makes up the aroma and taste of Blue Magoo, resulting in a palate as colorful as its pastel purple and green buds. Blue Magoo is a favorite among patients as it combats a variety of symptoms including pain, nausea, insomnia, anxiety, and appetite loss. 

