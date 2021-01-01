About this product

We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository. Blue Magoo 479 mg Total Cannabinoids 354.1 mg THC & 52.6 mg CBD 5.9% Terpenes Top 4: α-Humulene, β-Myrcene, α-Bisabolol, α-Pinene Blue Magoo: DJ Short Blueberry x William’s Wonder F2 (aka Major League Bud). This classic Southern Oregon variety was bred in the mid-’90s Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines Suggested serving size: .01mL (100 servings /container) Activation time: up to 2 hours For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.